Hancock suffers first loss of season

Lakeshore scored touchdowns on its first five possessions Friday, cruising to a 51-23 victory over Hancock in Mandeville.
It was the Hawks’ first loss of the season, falling to 3-1. A bright spot for Hancock was running back Blake Comeaux, who led all rushers with 182 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns.
Titans quarterback Chris Penton completed 14 of 20 passes for 357 yards and five scores on the evening.
“We knew these guys were good, but we helped them out by making some mistakes early,” Hawks coach Neil Lollar said. “I thought we played well after the first quarter. We are going to learn from this and move on.”
Lakeshore (3-0) began its onslaught with a six-play, 73 yard scoring drive to open the game. Junior Jacob Bernard capped the drive with a nine-yard TD run. Benard also ran in a two-point conversion to give the Titans an 8-0 lead.
Hancock picked up four first downs on its opening drive. However, a sack on fourth-down gave Lakeshore the ball near midfield.
Four plays later, Penton hooked up with Bernard on a 68-yard TD reception for a 15-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Penton connected with Jaylon Wills on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Lakeshore blocked a punt and returned it 18-yards for a score on the final play of the first quarter for a 29-0 lead.
Penton tossed a 75-yard pass midway through the second quarter to push the Titans’ advantage to 37-0.
The Hawks marched 80-yards on 10 plays for their first score of the game. Blake Comeaux’s 19-yard TD run and Elliot Nolan’s 31-yard field goal cut the lead to 37-10 at halftime.
Hancock received the second half kickoff and again drove 80 yards for a touchdown. Rondell Womack’s 28-yard run set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Comeaux, getting within 37-16.
Any chance of a comeback, ended when Penton tossed a eight-yard pass to Bernard late in the third for a 45-16 lead.
Penton and Benard connected on a 58-yard TD play early in the fourth quarter for a 51-16 lead.
Hancock ended the game’s scoring as Brooks Rayburn caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Garcia.
The Hawks will open Region 4-6A play next week when they travel to Ocean Springs.
