Poplarville’s Austin Bolton finishes off Heidelberg in another win for the Hornets

Poplarville senior running back Austin Bolton continues to impress with each week.
Bolton ran 24 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns to finish off a 33-14 victory at Class 2A Heidelberg Friday night.
Poplarville senior Roosevelt Raine also cleared the 100-yard mark, rushing 21 times for 158 yards and one touchdown.
Poplarville improved to 5-0 as it enters a bye week before the start of region play. The Hornets will host Greene County (5-0) on Sept. 29 to begin competition in Region 7-4A.
Heidelberg quarterback Dontavious Porter gave his team a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard run before Poplarville rolled off 27 consecutive points.
"Heidelberg played hard. They played well," Poplarville coach Jay Beech said. "We're glad to get ouf of here with a win. We shot ourselves in the foot a little, but that's not taking anything away from the way they played."
Ross Barnett scored first for Poplarville at the 8:39 mark of the first quarter on a 2-yard run to give the Hornets a 7-6 lead.
Raine followed up with a 23-yard touchdown run with less than 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter to give Poplarville a 13-6 lead at the half.
All three of Bolton's touchdowns came in the second half on runs of 2, 37 and 57 yards.
Heidelberg dropped to 3-2 with the loss.
