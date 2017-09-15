Poplarville running back Austin Bolton
High School Sports

Poplarville’s Austin Bolton finishes off Heidelberg in another win for the Hornets

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 15, 2017 10:33 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 10:35 PM

Poplarville senior running back Austin Bolton continues to impress with each week.

Bolton ran 24 times for 236 yards and three touchdowns to finish off a 33-14 victory at Class 2A Heidelberg Friday night.

Poplarville senior Roosevelt Raine also cleared the 100-yard mark, rushing 21 times for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Poplarville improved to 5-0 as it enters a bye week before the start of region play. The Hornets will host Greene County (5-0) on Sept. 29 to begin competition in Region 7-4A.

Heidelberg quarterback Dontavious Porter gave his team a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2-yard run before Poplarville rolled off 27 consecutive points.

"Heidelberg played hard. They played well," Poplarville coach Jay Beech said. "We're glad to get ouf of here with a win. We shot ourselves in the foot a little, but that's not taking anything away from the way they played."

Ross Barnett scored first for Poplarville at the 8:39 mark of the first quarter on a 2-yard run to give the Hornets a 7-6 lead.

Raine followed up with a 23-yard touchdown run with less than 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter to give Poplarville a 13-6 lead at the half.

All three of Bolton's touchdowns came in the second half on runs of 2, 37 and 57 yards.

Heidelberg dropped to 3-2 with the loss.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

