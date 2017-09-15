Biloxi High School head football coach Bobby Hall.
Biloxi’s rally comes up just short at Northshore

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 15, 2017 10:06 PM

Biloxi's second-half rally came up short on the road Friday night, falling 34-21 at Northshore in Slidell, La.

Northshore held a 17-0 lead at the half, but three second-half touchdown tosses by Biloxi quarterback Kamron Suddeth helped the Indians get back in the game.

Suddeth connected with Jervin Smith for a touchdown toss with 6:22 remaining to cut the Northshore lead to 27-21 with 6:22 remaining.

Biloxi had a successful onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but Northshore came up with a sack to force a Biloxi punt.

A rushing touchdown put Northshore up 34-21 with 2:57 remaining, putting the game to rest.

Sudduth's two other touchdown tosses were a 15-yarder to Dajour Brown and a 10-yarder to Smith.

Biloxi, which drops to 0-4 with the loss, will open Region 4-6A play with a home game against D'Iberville on Friday.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

