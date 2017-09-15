Biloxi’s rally comes up just short at Northshore

Biloxi's second-half rally came up short on the road Friday night, falling 34-21 at Northshore in Slidell, La.
Northshore held a 17-0 lead at the half, but three second-half touchdown tosses by Biloxi quarterback Kamron Suddeth helped the Indians get back in the game.
Suddeth connected with Jervin Smith for a touchdown toss with 6:22 remaining to cut the Northshore lead to 27-21 with 6:22 remaining.
Biloxi had a successful onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but Northshore came up with a sack to force a Biloxi punt.
A rushing touchdown put Northshore up 34-21 with 2:57 remaining, putting the game to rest.
Sudduth's two other touchdown tosses were a 15-yarder to Dajour Brown and a 10-yarder to Smith.
Biloxi, which drops to 0-4 with the loss, will open Region 4-6A play with a home game against D'Iberville on Friday.
