Prep roundup: Ocean Springs, Gulfport and George County among Thursday’s big winners

Ocean Springs swept D’Iberville on the volleyball court on Thursday 3-0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-13).
Peyton Emperley sparked the offense with 15 assists. Amelia Moore led OSHS (14-7, 4-0) with 14 kills. She also had three aces. Chloe Coulter had a team-high seven aces along with three kills and two digs. Amberly Blowers had four aces, four kills and two blocks. Kennedy Bahr added four aces and three digs.
George County def. Meridian 3-0 (28-26, 25-10, 25-19): Samantha Holland did a little of everything for GCHS (9-6, 3-1) with seven kills, seven aces, 15 service points and one solo block. Tori Havens had five kills and five aces. Susie Lebert added six aces.
Gulfport def. Biloxi 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21): Dywana Parker led GHS with 18 kills. Jayden Bishop added 10 kills and 13 service points. Maranda Cowan had nine points, six kills and two blocks. Aley Woodberry contributed seven kills. Alexus Marsh had four blocks.
Vancleave def. Gautier on Wednesday 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-10): Payton McKerchie led VHS (20-4, 5-0) with 15 kills. Paige Davis ran the offense with 32 assists, 19 service points and six aces. Sydney Salter added seven digs.
Other scores: Pass Christian def. Long Beach 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-11).
