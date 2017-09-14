Pass High player who ‘always puts others before himself’ gets top honor from Wendy’s

Pass Christian coach Casey Wittmann said defensive end Terre Johnson is a “leader on and off the field.”
Johnson, the current Sun Herald Player of the Week, received another honor Thursday when he was named The MPB Friday Nights Under the Lights Wendy’s Giant of the Week. The junior had 10 total tackles, a quarterback sack, two forced fumbles, and two blocked punts as the Pirates beat West Harrison 21-7 on Sept. 8 at McDonald Stadium. Six of Johnson’s tackles went for loss.
“He’s a monster on the field,” Wittmann said. “He played his heart out that night — this is an award that usually goes to kids in North Mississippi and Terre is one of the first to be honored in South Mississippi in a while.”
Terre said he was surprised to receive the recognition.
“I had no idea I was going to get this,” he said. “I just tried to play the game the best that I could.”
Wittmann said that Johnson is a “giant” on the field.
“He’s a good kid, he has a part-time job he goes to after football practice,” Wittmann said. “He always puts others before himself — the booster club wanted to treat him to a hamburger dinner after he won the Sun Herald award but he said he only wanted to do it if the whole team got hamburgers.”
Hamburgers will no longer be a problem for Johnson — he also received $300 in coupons from Wendy’s.
“This will be nice to use for my family and friends,” Johnson said.
James Jones contributed to this report.
