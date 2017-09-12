Prep roundup: Vancleave, Ocean Springs, Harrison Central and George County all win big

Vancleave swept East Central on Tuesday 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-19). Payton McKerchie led VHS (19-4, 4-0) with 19 kills, 17 service points and four aces. Paige Davis added 31 assists, while Sydney Salter accounted for 17 digs and 14 service points.
Ocean Springs def. Pascagoula 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-14): Amelia Moore led OSHS (13-7, 3-0) with 15 kills. She also recorded seven digs and two aces. Chloe Coulter added six kills, six aces and five digs. Kennedy Bahr had nine digs and two aces. Peyton Emperly recorded a team-high 20 assists.
George County def. Petal 3-1 (25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17): Tori Havens led GCHS (8-6, 2-1) with seven kills and six aces. Samantha Holland added five aces. Shelby Jones had three solo blocks and two assists.
Harrison Central def. Biloxi 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19): Zimar Feyjoo led HCHS with 13 kills. Isjah Cooper added eight blocks.
Other scores: St. Martin def. D’Iberville 3-1 (25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22); Hattiesburg def. Long Beach 3-2 (18-25, 25-15, 25-7, 21-25, 15-12).
