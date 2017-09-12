Poplarville makes another jump in latest AP prep poll; new 6A school also picking up votes

The Poplarville Hornets continue to impress.
After rallying late to edge Stone on Friday night, the Hornets (4-0) climbed one spot to No. 9 in the Associated Press’ high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
Picayune is the only other Coast school getting any attention for the state-wide Top 10. The Tide (3-1) earned four points in the latest rankings, good enough for No. 15th.
West Point (3-0) remained atop the overall rankings, with Pearl (4-0), Tupelo (4-0), Madison Central (3-0) and Hattiesburg (4-0) rounding out the top five spots. Starkville (3-1), Warren Central (3-1), Oak Grove (3-1), Poplarville and Olive Branch (4-0) complete the Top 10.
The only Coast school ranked in the Class 6A poll is the upstart Hancock Hawks (3-0) under the guidance of new coach Neil Lollar.
The Maroon Tide are No. 4 in the 5A poll; Stone (2-1) earned six points, good enough for eighth.
Class 4A has a heavy Coast influence with Poplarville earning 11 of 13 first place votes (Pontotoc landed the other two votes). East Central (3-0) remains at No. 3.
The only other school to earn votes this week was Resurrection. Despite being 0-4, the Eagles picked up seven points, which would put them eighth in Class 1A.
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Sun Herald; Commercial Dispatch; Bolivar Commercial; Greene County Herald; Hattiesburg Post; Enterprise-Journal; Natchez Democrat; Oxford Eagle; Starkville Daily News; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Vicksburg Post; WCBI-TV; WTVA.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Mississippi Prep Polls
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.
Class Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (8)
(3-0)
123
1
2. Pearl (5)
(4-0)
119
2
3. Tupelo
(4-0)
108
3
4. Madison Central
(3-0)
76
5
5. Hattiesburg
(4-0)
69
6
6. Starkville
(3-1)
57
T8
7. Warren Central
(3-1)
40
7
8. Oak Grove
(3-1)
34
4
9. Poplarville
(4-0)
27
10
10. Olive Branch
(4-0)
16
NR
Others receiving votes: Pontotoc 10, Cleveland Central 8, Brandon 8, North Panola 4, Picayune 4, Jackson Prep 3, Yazoo County 3, Northwest Rankin 3, Philadelphia 2, Simmons 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Pearl (10)
(4-0)
127
1
2. Tupelo (3)
(4-0)
120
2
3. Madison Central
(3-0)
94
4
4. Starkville
(3-1)
83
5
5. Oak Grove
(3-1)
45
3
Others receiving votes: Warren Central 20, Brandon 13, Meridian 6, Hancock 6, Oxford 6,
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (10)
(3-0)
127
1
2. Hattiesburg (2)
(4-0)
117
2
3. Olive Branch
(4-0)
99
3
4. Picayune
(3-1)
81
4
5. Cleveland Central (1)
(4-0)
77
5
Others receiving votes: Natchez 7, North Pike 6, Stone 6.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Poplarville (11)
(4-0)
128
1
2. Pontotoc (2)
(4-0)
117
2
3. East Central
(3-0)
105
3
4. Louisville
(3-1)
90
5
5. Noxubee County
(2-2)
49
4
Others receiving votes: Greene County 25, Itawamba AHS 6.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. North Panola (8)
(4-0)
121
3
2. Charleston (1)
(3-1)
101
4
3. Hazlehurst (3)
(3-1)
97
1
4. Yazoo County (1)
(4-0)
95
5
5. Jefferson Davis County
(3-1)
73
2
Others receiving votes: South Pontotoc 21, Aberdeen 12.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Philadelphia (11)
(4-0)
128
1
2. Calhoun City (1)
(3-1)
111
2
3. Newton (1)
(4-0)
97
4
4. Perry Central
(4-0)
88
5
5. East Webster
(3-1)
47
3
Others receiving votes: Scott Central 28, Leland 14, Walnut 7.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (13)
(3-0)
130
1
2. Nanih Waiya
(4-0)
117
2
3. Lumberton
(3-1)
100
3
4. Smithville
(3-1)
82
4
5. Noxapater
(2-1)
57
5
Others receiving votes: Biggersville 12, Ray Brooks 8, Resurrection Catholic 7, Stringer 7.
Class Private Schools
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Jackson Prep (13)
(4-0)
130
1
2. Jackson Aca.
(4-0)
111
2
3. Presbyterian Christian
(4-0)
96
3
4. Parklane Aca.
(5-0)
74
5
5. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
(3-1)
71
4
Others receiving votes: Indianola Aca. 16, Oak Forest , La. 8, Cathedral 7, North Delta 7. ___
Comments