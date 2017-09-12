Poplarville makes another jump in latest AP prep poll; new 6A school also picking up votes

The Poplarville Hornets continue to impress.

After rallying late to edge Stone on Friday night, the Hornets (4-0) climbed one spot to No. 9 in the Associated Press’ high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.

Picayune is the only other Coast school getting any attention for the state-wide Top 10. The Tide (3-1) earned four points in the latest rankings, good enough for No. 15th.

West Point (3-0) remained atop the overall rankings, with Pearl (4-0), Tupelo (4-0), Madison Central (3-0) and Hattiesburg (4-0) rounding out the top five spots. Starkville (3-1), Warren Central (3-1), Oak Grove (3-1), Poplarville and Olive Branch (4-0) complete the Top 10.

The only Coast school ranked in the Class 6A poll is the upstart Hancock Hawks (3-0) under the guidance of new coach Neil Lollar.

The Maroon Tide are No. 4 in the 5A poll; Stone (2-1) earned six points, good enough for eighth.

Class 4A has a heavy Coast influence with Poplarville earning 11 of 13 first place votes (Pontotoc landed the other two votes). East Central (3-0) remains at No. 3.

The only other school to earn votes this week was Resurrection. Despite being 0-4, the Eagles picked up seven points, which would put them eighth in Class 1A.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Sun Herald; Commercial Dispatch; Bolivar Commercial; Greene County Herald; Hattiesburg Post; Enterprise-Journal; Natchez Democrat; Oxford Eagle; Starkville Daily News; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal; Vicksburg Post; WCBI-TV; WTVA.