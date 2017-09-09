Moss Point coach Eugene Harmon
Moss Point coach Eugene Harmon Tim Isbell Sun Herald File
Moss Point coach Eugene Harmon Tim Isbell Sun Herald File

High School Sports

Moss Point, Byrd showdown decided in fourth quarter

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

September 09, 2017 9:30 PM

Moss Point fell to Byrd 28-19 in their Battle on the Border VII contest on Saturday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

Moss Point (1-3) took a 6-0 first quarter lead on Devin Simpson’s touchdown run.

Byrd scored late in the second quarter to grab a 7-6 halftime lead.

Simpson’s 63-yard touchdown run cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 14-12 with 10 minutes left to play. Moss Point was unable to convert the game-tying two-point conversion.

Byrd extended its lead to 21-12 with six minutes left, but the Tigers (1-3) wouldn’t go away.

Moss Point blocked a punt, which Dwayne Sipp recovered in the end zone, trimming the deficit to 21-19 with less than five minutes left.

Byrd scored with over a minute left to clinch its Battle on the Border contest.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis

East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis 2:14

East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis
Poplarville coach Jay Beech breaks down win at Stone 1:12

Poplarville coach Jay Beech breaks down win at Stone
Poplarville's Austin Bolton discusses game-breaking performance 1:14

Poplarville's Austin Bolton discusses game-breaking performance

View More Video