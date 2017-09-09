Moss Point, Byrd showdown decided in fourth quarter

Moss Point fell to Byrd 28-19 in their Battle on the Border VII contest on Saturday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
Moss Point (1-3) took a 6-0 first quarter lead on Devin Simpson’s touchdown run.
Byrd scored late in the second quarter to grab a 7-6 halftime lead.
Simpson’s 63-yard touchdown run cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 14-12 with 10 minutes left to play. Moss Point was unable to convert the game-tying two-point conversion.
Byrd extended its lead to 21-12 with six minutes left, but the Tigers (1-3) wouldn’t go away.
Moss Point blocked a punt, which Dwayne Sipp recovered in the end zone, trimming the deficit to 21-19 with less than five minutes left.
Byrd scored with over a minute left to clinch its Battle on the Border contest.
