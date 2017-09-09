Pascagoula RB rushes to Sun Herald honor

Dalvin Abney set a new standard for running backs at Pascagoula High.
Abney ran 30 times for a school-record 355 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers beat Gautier 40-21 in the Singing River Classic, beating Gautier.
The old rushing record was set in 1993 by Treg Thomas, who rambled for 331 yards. Thomas eventually earned the Sun Herald’s player of the year award in 1995.
At halftime, Abney had 241 yards rushing.
“The offensive line opened the holes for me all night,” Abney said after the game. “I was able to hit the holes hard and fast.”
