Pascagoula High School running back Dalvin Abney
Pascagoula High School running back Dalvin Abney John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Pascagoula High School running back Dalvin Abney John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Pascagoula RB rushes to Sun Herald honor

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

September 09, 2017 10:00 PM

Dalvin Abney set a new standard for running backs at Pascagoula High.

Abney ran 30 times for a school-record 355 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers beat Gautier 40-21 in the Singing River Classic, beating Gautier.

The old rushing record was set in 1993 by Treg Thomas, who rambled for 331 yards. Thomas eventually earned the Sun Herald’s player of the year award in 1995.

At halftime, Abney had 241 yards rushing.

“The offensive line opened the holes for me all night,” Abney said after the game. “I was able to hit the holes hard and fast.”

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis

East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis 2:14

East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis
Poplarville coach Jay Beech breaks down win at Stone 1:12

Poplarville coach Jay Beech breaks down win at Stone
Poplarville's Austin Bolton discusses game-breaking performance 1:14

Poplarville's Austin Bolton discusses game-breaking performance

View More Video