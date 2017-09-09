Pass Christian Linebacker/wide receiver
High School Sports

Pass Christian DE smashes way to earn Sun Herald award

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

September 09, 2017 10:00 PM

UPDATED September 10, 2017 06:56 AM

Defensive end Terre Johnson was one of the main reasons Pass Christian won its first game of the season on Friday night.

The junior had 10 total tackles, a quarteback sack, two forced fumbles, and two blocked punts as the Pirates beat West Harrison 27-7 on Homecoming at McDonald Stadium. Six of Johnson’s tackles went for loss.

Pass Christian coach Casey Wittman praised the performance of Johnson.

“Terre Johnson had an amazing game for us tonight,” Pirates coach Casey Wittman said. “He did it all.”

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

