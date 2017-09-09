FCAHS tops Resurrection in a defensive battle

Forrest County AHS topped Resurrection Catholic 17-7 Friday night to improve to 3-1.
The Eagles dropped to 0-4 as it continued its tough non-region schedule.
FCAHS quarterback Evan Clark throw a 25-yard touchdown toss to Nathan Whitley to give the Aggies a 14-0 at halftime.
FCAHS maintained its 14-0 advantage after three quarters, but RCS got back in it with 4:44 remaining when RCS senior quarterback Blake Porter threw a touchdown toss to Trey Bradley.
Devin Bunch kicked a 23-yard field goal with 21.5 seconds to preserve the victory for the Aggies.
Resurrection will host Northlake Christian (La.) this week as it looks to get its first win of the season.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments