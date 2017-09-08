Ocean Springs takes down George County via the big play

Ocean Springs got big plays in the air and on the ground as it topped George County 34-14 in Lucedale Friday night.
Ocean Springs sophomore quarterback Blake Noblin had two completions of 60 or more yards in the game, including a 60-yard touchdown toss to Khalil Levy to give the Greyhounds a 28-6 lead with 3:09 left in the third quarter. The other long toss was a 68-yarder to Darien Wallace, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Daveaunce Gaines to end the first quarter with a 9-6 advantage.
"Blake is following the game plan and the system," Ocean Springs coach Ryan Ross said. "He's not trying to do too much. He's staying within what we're asking him to do."
Gaines had two rushing touchdowns on the night, including the final score of the game from 3 yards out with 5:02 remaining.
Ethan Ramsey handed Ocean Springs a 15-6 lead at the 3:53 mark of the second quarter when he ran 64 yards to the end zone.
Ja'vion Riley also found paydirt on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 28-14 with 10:31 remaining.
"I'm probably most pleased with that," Ross said. "We stuck with what we do. We didn't get out of our realm. We had to be patient. (George County's McKinnley Jackson) is a great player and they were moving him around. We took advantage of some play-action passes when they were coming up to stop the ground game. That opened up some big play opportunities. Daveaunce Gaines is a workhorse. He's getting those tough yards up the middle. They all played well."
Ocean Springs improved to 2-2 entering the bye week. The Greyhounds will open region play with a home game against Hancock on Sept. 22.
George County dropped to 0-4 and will travel to Harrison Central this week.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
