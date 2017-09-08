St. Patrick claims second straight victory, knocking off Pope John Paul II 14-12

St. Patrick defeated Pope John Paul II 14-12 Friday night to pull out the team’s second straight win after a 23-game losing streak, but the victory went down to the wire.
In the fourth quarter, St. Patrick had a 14-0 lead but then Pope John Paul II scored twice, first on a 1-yard run, and St. Patrick blocked the PAT, making the score 14-6.
With about six minutes left, Pope John Paul intercepted a pass and scored again, making it 14-12. St. Patrick blocked the 2-point conversion with about 3 minutes left and held on for a two-point win.
“It was a great team win,” said St. Patrick coach Jim Bloomfield. “The defense played outstanding tonight. They are a pretty good ball club.”
St. Patrick’s first touchdown came in the second quarter on a 4-yard pass from Carson Bishop to Robert Starks. Chris Collins kicked the extra point and the score was 7-0 at the half.
St. Patrick didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Austin Schepens ran it in from the 7-yard line one down after Bishop had connected with Logan Young on a 32-yard pass to put them in good field position. Collins was good on the PAT.
St. Patrick, now 2-1, travels next week to face Sacred Heart.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
Comments