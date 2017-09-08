John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Bay forces overtime in thriller against Lawrence County

September 08, 2017 10:49 PM

Bay High fell behind Lawrence County by 26 points going into halftime Friday.

With their backs against the wall, coach Benji Foreman challenged his Tigers. The players responded, rallying in the second half before ultimately falling 40-37 in overtime.

“I'm proud of them,” Foreman said. “We told them they had walked up to a mountain and they were either going to walk away or strap up and climb it – and they climbed it.”

After forcing overtime with 1:10 remaining on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Wilson to Kaleb Leavens, Bay High's Dawson Kotsakos converted a 29-yard field goal to push the Tigers ahead by 3 in the extra frame. Lawrence County, however, scored on a tipped 8-yard pass on fourth down to turn away Bay's rally.

In addition to his touchdown pass, Jaylan Wilson rushed for three touchdowns on runs of 21, 13 and 15 yards.

John Russo accounted for the Tigers' other touchdown on a 10-yard fumble return for a score.

The Tigers (0-4) are back in action next Friday at South Jones. They'll take a bye week before opening 8-4A play at home against Pass Christian on Sept. 29.

