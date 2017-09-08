Long Beach turns in complete performance against Vancleave

Long Beach amassed 549 yards in total offense and collected six turnovers Friday night en route to a crushing 50-7 victory over Vancleave at Lumpkin-Magee Stadium in Long Beach.
Dennis Andrews rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Cade Crosby completed 18 of 22 passes for 270 yards as Long Beach improved to 3-0.
“We had a good week of practice and the guys executed well,’’ Long Beach coach Forrest Williams said. “It was a total team effort. We’ve been looking for a game like this to put it all together. We wanted to set the tempo early in the first half and we did.
“It’s how we can improve. We pitched a shutout in the second half and we got some young guys in. We want to improve. Right now we are a good 4A team and we need to be a good 5A team.’’
All three wins for Class 5A Long Beach have come over Class 4A teams this season.
Long Beach recovered four fumbles and picked off two passes, stopping a powerful Vancleave flexbone attack.
Crosby capped a 65-yard drive to open the game with a 1-yard run and Kai VanCourt hit the first of six extra points. VanCourt also had six catches for 93 yards.
Kena Stephen’s interception in the end zone stopped Long Beach’s second drive but then the Bearcat avalanche began. Andrews scored three straight TDs on runs of 17, 1 and 30 yards as Long Beach built a 28-0 lead.
Stephens got Vancleave (1-3) on the board on a 29-yard run but Crosby hit Tony Young with a 21-yard TD strike with 28 seconds left before halftime for a 35-7 advantage.
In the second half, Crosby hit Da’Juan Masters with an 11-yard TD pass, Gerald Jones scored on 14-yard run and the Bearcat defense recorded a safety.
Tyson Callahan, a hard-hitting defender, had a fumble recovery for Long Beach as did Dillion Strahan and Michael Wren. Tim Duncan intercepted Vancleave backup quarterback Roy Johnson in the third quarter after starter Tristan Glass was hurt just before halftime. Glass ran for a team-high 68 yards before his injury.
“He (Andrews) has done his thing all year,’’ Crosby said. “He scores, he rushes.
“Coach Williams talked about the depth of our offense and we have 10 (receivers) who can rotate in. We have a lot of talent among our wide receivers. I trust them that they will catch it. The defense has done great all year. Tyson, all of them, have played great.’’
Long Beach hosts Greene County next week; Vancleave entertains Perry Central.
