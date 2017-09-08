D’Iberville head coach Eric Collins talks to his players during the second quarter of their game against Picayune at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
D’Iberville head coach Eric Collins talks to his players during the second quarter of their game against Picayune at Lee/Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
High School Sports

D’Iberville can’t rally against West Florida

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

September 08, 2017 10:13 PM

D’Iberville made a late run but came up just short Friday, falling to West Florida 34-26.

Jaquavis Foster led D’Iberville (1-3) with a 17-yard touchdown run and a 65-yard touchdown run. He finished with 143 yards on 16 carries.

Jordan Hartley added a 2-yard touchdown and finished with 93 yards on 15 carries.

Quarterback Michael Kozlowski, who threw for 63 yards on 6 of 17 passing with an interception, scored on a 2-point conversion. Marquis Whitley also converted a 2-point attempt.

Brady Groce opened D’Iberville’s scoring with a 25-yard field goal.

The Warriors will have a bye week Friday before visiting rival Biloxi on Sept. 22 to open the Region 4-6A schedule.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

