D’Iberville can’t rally against West Florida

D’Iberville made a late run but came up just short Friday, falling to West Florida 34-26.
Jaquavis Foster led D’Iberville (1-3) with a 17-yard touchdown run and a 65-yard touchdown run. He finished with 143 yards on 16 carries.
Jordan Hartley added a 2-yard touchdown and finished with 93 yards on 15 carries.
Quarterback Michael Kozlowski, who threw for 63 yards on 6 of 17 passing with an interception, scored on a 2-point conversion. Marquis Whitley also converted a 2-point attempt.
Brady Groce opened D’Iberville’s scoring with a 25-yard field goal.
The Warriors will have a bye week Friday before visiting rival Biloxi on Sept. 22 to open the Region 4-6A schedule.
