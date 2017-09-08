Poplarville running back’s fourth-quarter touchdowns key in win against Stone

More Videos 1:14 Poplarville's Austin Bolton discusses game-breaking performance Pause 0:17 Poplarville celebrates win over Stone 1:10 Watch action from East Central's win over Jefferson Davis County 0:59 Donte Starks discusses his Biloxi debut 0:31 Picayune RB Shaun Anderson talks about win over Gulfport 2:15 Poplarville rallies in the fourth quarter to down Stone 2:14 East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis 0:54 East Central's Brad Cumbest had a breakout game 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:16 East Central's Rylee Brown talks about 'special' win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Poplarville rallies in the fourth quarter to down Stone Poplarville scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat previously undefeated Stone High 20-14 at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston. Poplarville scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat previously undefeated Stone High 20-14 at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Poplarville scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat previously undefeated Stone High 20-14 at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com