Prep roundup: Ocean Springs sweeps St. Martin in rivalry match

Ocean Springs’ volleyball team picked up a dominant 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-15) win over St. Martin on Thursday night.
Peyton Emperley sparked the OSHS attack with 19 assists. Allison Carpenter added 12 assists and five aces. Kennedy Bahr led the defense with 10 digs. Kaytie Rutland did a little of everything with three aces, six kills, six digs and three blocks. Abby Chapman recorded five kills and five blocks. Amelia Moore led OSHS (12-7, 2-0) with 16 kills.
Gulfport def. Harrison Central 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-20): Dywana Parker led GHS (15-4) with six kills. Jayden Bishop, Maranda Cowan and Aley Woodberry each had five kills. Woodberry added three blocks.
Oak Grove def. George County 3-1 (20-25, 25-8, 25-21, 25-20): Tori Havens led GCHS with five kills. Shelby Jones added three solo blocks.
Other scores: Long Beach def. Bay on Wednesday 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-16).
Swimming
Biloxi, OLA win: Biloxi’s boys and Our Lady Academy won their decisive team events during Wednesday’s swim meet. Biloxi squeaked by St. Stanislaus with a score of 180. SSC, D’Iberville and St. Martin rounded out the boys leaderboard with team scores of 169, 78 and 40 respectively. OLA had a dominant performance, collecting 206 points. Biloxi (124), St. Martin (88) and D’Iberville (44) rounded out the girls leaders.
