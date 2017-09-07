Ocean Springs outside hitter Amelia Moore
High School Sports

Ocean Springs senior nets Sun Herald volleyball honor

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

September 07, 2017 9:54 AM

Ocean Springs outside hitter Amelia Moore is the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week.

The senior shined in two Lady Greyhound victories last week.

Moore had 14 kills and five digs as Ocean Springs swept Biloxi 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) on Aug. 31.

She had 14 kills as the Lady Greyhounds swept D’Iberville 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-8) on Tuesday.

Moore made the Mississippi All-Star volleyball game last year. She was honorable mention on the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi volleyball team in 2016.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

