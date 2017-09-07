Ocean Springs senior nets Sun Herald volleyball honor

Ocean Springs outside hitter Amelia Moore is the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week.
The senior shined in two Lady Greyhound victories last week.
Moore had 14 kills and five digs as Ocean Springs swept Biloxi 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) on Aug. 31.
She had 14 kills as the Lady Greyhounds swept D’Iberville 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-8) on Tuesday.
Moore made the Mississippi All-Star volleyball game last year. She was honorable mention on the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi volleyball team in 2016.
