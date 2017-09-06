It’s power vs. speed for East Central-Jeff Davis County Friday night

More Videos 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor Pause 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 0:58 Get your hurricane info from a trusted source 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:42 What you need to prepare for a hurricane 4:45 Michael Bennett on his tragic situation after Las Vegas police incident 0:43 Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland 1:21 Watch Torrance Gibson evaluate his Gulf Coast debut Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

East Central's Seth Smith says offense hasn't gotten close to reaching its full potential Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about this week's Friday night football game against Jefferson Davis County. Patrick Ochs also gives his pick in the Poplarville/Stone County matchup. Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about this week's Friday night football game against Jefferson Davis County. Patrick Ochs also gives his pick in the Poplarville/Stone County matchup. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about this week's Friday night football game against Jefferson Davis County. Patrick Ochs also gives his pick in the Poplarville/Stone County matchup. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com