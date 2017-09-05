Prep roundup: Gulfport, Vancleave, George County among Tuesday’s big winners

Dywana Parker helped power Gulfport’s volleyball team past Biloxi 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-14) on Tuesday.
Parker led GHS with 10 kills. Maranda Cowan and Jayden Bishop added seven and six kills respectively. Aley Woodberry led the Lady Admirals with four blocks.
Vancleave def. Moss Point 3-0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-6): Payton McKerchie led VHS (18-4, 3-0) with nine kills. Paige Davis and Sydney Salter each had 15 aces.
George County def. Meridian 3-0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-17): George County (7-5) was led by Samantha Holland’s 15 service points and six aces. Victoria Pontecorvo chipped in eight kills. Tori Havens tallied seven kills.
Ocean Springs def. D’Iberville 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-8): Amelia Moore led OSHS (11-7) with 14 kills. Chloe Coulter and Kaytie Rutland each had seven kills, with the latter adding eight aces. Amberly Blowers recorded six kills. Abby Murrell had five kills, five aces and nine assists. Kennedy Bahr led OSHS with 10 digs. Peyton Emperly had 23 assists.
Our Lady Academy def. St. Patrick 3-0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-8): Emma Funk led OLA (14-2) with 14 kills, 17 points and seven aces. Hannah Gest had 23 assists and five kills. Rebecca Walk tallied eight kills, eight points and four aces. Chloe Cornell added 11 points and four aces.
East Central def. Gautier 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-18): Alexis Laughlin led the Hornets’ attack with 11 kills. She also added nine digs and five blocks. Jaelyn Golson and Kaleigh Fillingame each had nine kills. Kaitlyn Young registered eight digs and Whitley Tanner added four aces for ECHS (6-1).
Other scores: Long Beach def. Sumrall 3-2 (26-24, 25-27, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12).
Slow-pitch softball
West Harrison 9, Biloxi 5: Taylor White had two hits and two RBIs for BHS (2-4). Chrysten Bradford had three hits. Zoe Sayler added two.
