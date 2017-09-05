Friday’s Gautier-Pascagoula football game changing sites

The Singing River Classic is on the move.

Pascagoula-Gautier School District officials decided Tuesday afternoon that the Gautier-Pascagoula football game will be moved from Pascagoula's War Memorial Stadium to Gautier High School for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

The move was brought about due to delays in the installation of the stadium's new artificial turf. The turf itself is installed, but items on the periphery such as the track are not fully complete.

“From a risk management standpoint, our administration came out and evaluated the stadium this afternoon,” Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims said. “They decided the best thing to do was go ahead and move it.

“The thing our administration was most worried about was the safety of players, coaches, fans and our supporters that come out to games. Everything is not 100 percent like we want it. Our administration understands that's it's better to delay and make sure it's done right.”

Wet weather in Jackson County played a big role in preventing the field from being ready for the scheduled home opener for the Pascagoula football team.

“There's no doubt in anybody's mind that everything was done properly to get this game here,” Sims said. “Administration has done a phenomenal job of staying on top of the process and keeping everybody abreast. They tried to delay the decision as long as they could, but mother nature got in the way. We've had record rain fall this summer.”

With the game taking place at Gautier Friday night, the Gators will travel to Pascagoula when the two teams meet next year.

Pascagoula's home opener is now scheduled to take place on Sept. 29 when Gulfport comes to town for a Region 4-6A contest.

Pascagoula is now scheduled to play four home games this season and seven next year.

More Videos 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor Pause 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 0:58 Get your hurricane info from a trusted source 1:21 Watch Torrance Gibson evaluate his Gulf Coast debut 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 4:51 WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba 1:34 Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 2:42 What you need to prepare for a hurricane 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coach Lewis Sims had plenty say to Pascagoula Panthers after their big win Pascagoula coach Lewis Sims had plenty to say to his team after a 24-6 win over rival Moss Point. Coach Lewis Sims had plenty say to Pascagoula Panthers after their big win Pascagoula coach Lewis Sims had plenty to say to his team after a 24-6 win over rival Moss Point. Patrick Magee pmagee@sunherald.com