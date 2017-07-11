St. Martin athlete was so excited about Miami offer he almost fell in his pool

Rising junior Brandon Cunningham was so excited when he received his first Power 5 offer Monday he just about fell in his pool.
The St. Martin lineman had spent the morning flipping tires with teammates at the beach. After returning home, Cunningham said he decided to call Miami’s staff just to touch base.
“He said, ‘Brandon, we were talking about you in a meeting today and you received a full offer,’” Cunningham said Monday night of his earlier conversation with Miami assistant director of player personnel/recruiting operations Jorge Baez. “When I tell you I was so excited, I ran out and almost ran into my pool.
“That offer’s a blessing.”
Highly blessed to receive a d1 offer to Miami THE I'm very grateful to receive this offer go hurricane @Coach_Baez @CJBSKA @EWW6726 pic.twitter.com/sRr69smKgV— Brandon Cunningham (@iambrandonlett) July 10, 2017
Cunningham said he plans to visit Miami later this month for the school’s “Paradise Camp,” which targets select recruits.
“I’m going for sure,” he said.
Cunningham later called Miami a “dream school.”
“It’s at the top of the list,” he said.
The St. Martin lineman already held offers from Southern Miss, Nicholls and Memphis. While Miami, USM and Nicholls all see Cunningham as a right tackle, he said the Tigers want him along the defensive line.
Cunningham said Mississippi State and Ole Miss have also shown interest.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Cunningham mostly played right tackle for the Yellow Jackets as a sophomore. He said he’ll also play along the defensive line this season.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been around somebody with his combination of size and ability,” St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said in May. “He’s going to end up with a bunch of offers. He has really good feet, size, and he definitely passes the eye test.”
Cunningham previously told the Sun Herald he expected to wait until his senior year to commit to a school, but he said Monday he may make a pledge following the conclusion of the 2017 season.
247Sports ranks Cunningham as the No. 228 overall recruit in the class of 2019.
