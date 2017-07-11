Kyoto Hannaryz's Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, right, drives against Osaka Evessa's Hirohisa Takada during a 2010 pro basketball league match in Amagasaki, Japan. In the 14 years since he was booed, inundated with hate mail and suspended by the NBA for refusing to stand for "The Star Spangled Banner," Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf has moved around a lot to continue his professional basketball career. Abdul-Rauf is currently playing in Ice Cube’s new 3-on-3 league, the BIG3.
July 11, 2017 10:35 AM

Gulfport’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf drains 22 points in latest BIG3 showcase

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Even at 48 years young, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf can still make shooting a basketball look effortless.

The Gulfport native and two-time SEC Player of the Year while at LSU joined Ice Cube’s new start-up three-on-three league, the BIG3, this summer and apparently hasn’t slowed down.

The former NBA sharpshooter scored a game-high 22 points to lead his team, the 3 Headed Monsters, to a 50-32 blowout victory over the Power on Sunday.

Abdul-Rauf even knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with a hand in his face while the commentators shouted “WHY NOT? WHY NOT?”

Abdul-Rauf, who went by Chris Jackson when he played for legendary Gulfport coach Bert Jenkins, made 9 of 14 shots from the floor and knocked down 4 of 8 from behind the three-point line. He also added two rebounds and five assists, also a game-high.

Not bad for the oldest player in the league.

If you missed the game, which was televised on FS1 on Monday, you can watch the 59-second highlight reel here.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

