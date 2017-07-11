Gulfport’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf drains 22 points in latest BIG3 showcase

Even at 48 years young, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf can still make shooting a basketball look effortless.

The Gulfport native and two-time SEC Player of the Year while at LSU joined Ice Cube’s new start-up three-on-three league, the BIG3, this summer and apparently hasn’t slowed down.

The former NBA sharpshooter scored a game-high 22 points to lead his team, the 3 Headed Monsters, to a 50-32 blowout victory over the Power on Sunday.

Abdul-Rauf even knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with a hand in his face while the commentators shouted “WHY NOT? WHY NOT?”

Abdul-Rauf, who went by Chris Jackson when he played for legendary Gulfport coach Bert Jenkins, made 9 of 14 shots from the floor and knocked down 4 of 8 from behind the three-point line. He also added two rebounds and five assists, also a game-high.

Not bad for the oldest player in the league.

If you missed the game, which was televised on FS1 on Monday, you can watch the 59-second highlight reel here.