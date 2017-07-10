Miami is latest school to offer St. Martin standout

Incoming scholarship offers are starting to reflect St. Martin lineman Brandon Cunningham’s high rankings.
Monday the rising junior tweeted he landed his latest — and biggest — offer has come from the Miami Hurricanes.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Cunningham also holds offers from Southern Miss, Nicholls and Memphis.
Cunningham said Mississippi State and Ole Miss have also shown interest.
Highly blessed to receive a d1 offer to Miami THE I'm very grateful to receive this offer go hurricane @Coach_Baez @CJBSKA @EWW6726 pic.twitter.com/sRr69smKgV— Brandon Cunningham (@iambrandonlett) July 10, 2017
Southern Miss was Cunningham’s first offer, back in late April. Memphis followed a couple of weeks later.
When 247Sports’ latest rankings were released this summer, the website had Cunningham listed at No. 228 nationally in his class. The site also ranked the Yellow Jacket as the ninth-best player in Mississippi.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been around somebody with his combination of size and ability,” St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said in May. “He’s going to end up with a bunch of offers. He has really good feet, size, and he definitely passes the eye test.”
As a sophomore last season, Cunningham mostly played right tackle. He’ll also play along the defensive line this season, which is where he said Memphis projects him to compete at the next level.
Cunningham previously told the Sun Herald he plans to wait until his senior year to make a commitment.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments