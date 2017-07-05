Biloxi LHP, Southeastern Louisiana signee Trey Shaffer named All-American

Big-time honors continue to roll in for Biloxi ace Trey Shaffer.

The former Indians left-hander and Southeastern Louisiana signee was named an All-America by MaxPreps.com on Monday. The two-time Sun Herald All-South Mississippi selection landed on MaxPreps.com’s second team and was the only Mississippian recognized by the website. Earlier this summer Shaffer was named Gatorade’s Baseball Player of the Year for Mississippi.

Shaffer showed vast improvement over the last three years on the diamond, both as a pitcher and at the plate. After hitting .186 with a .661 OPS as a sophomore, Shaffer’s batting production jumped up in each of the last two seasons. As a junior he hit .358 with a 1.025 OPS. He followed it up this year with a .380 average and 1.123 OPS. He also hit four home runs as a senior with 14 extra-base hits, 31 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, all career highs.

Shaffer was equally impressive on the mound. He was 5-0 with 70 strikeouts and 24 walks in 42 1/3 innings last year. He followed up his breakout junior season by going 8-1 with 106 strikeouts and 26 walks in 64 1/3 innings.

With his prep days behind him, Shaffer is set to enroll at SLU, where he’ll play for Picayune native Matt Riser. Shaffer previously told the Sun Herald he expects to get a chance to be a two-way player for the Lions, possibly as early as his freshman season. When Shaffer committed to the Lions last July, he was receiving interest from South Alabama, Southern Miss, Nicholls State, Northwestern State and others.

“I think it’s a great fit for him. It’s an opportunity to go there and have a chance to play immediately. I think he’s talented enough,” BHS coach Eddie Lofton said in November. “With his strength gains and everything he has done just in this offseason, I think he’ll have a chance to get in there and fight for playing time, maybe even start.”