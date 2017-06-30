Here are important dates to know for 2017-18 high school athletic calendar

We may very well be in vacation mode for the moment but the 2017-18 high school sports schedule is rapidly approaching.

Here are important dates to know to make sure you don’t miss any of this year’s action..

Fall

Volleyball: Volleyball practice begins July 24 with scrimmages on July 29 and classic matches Aug. 4. The regular season will run Aug. 7 to Oct. 17 with the championships Oct. 27-28.

Slow-pitch softball: Slow-pitch practice can open July 24, with scrimmages Aug. 5 and classic games Aug. 11. The season will open the next day and conclude Oct. 3. The slow-pitch championships will be Oct. 21.

Football: Football teams can open practice July 31 this year, with jamborees on Aug. 11. Classic games — that count toward the overall record — will be Aug. 17-18 with the regular season opening Aug. 25. Class 2A-4A open playoffs Nov. 3, with 1A, 5A and 6A beginning the postseason Nov. 10. All six classifications will hold championship games Dec. 1-2.

Swimming: Swimming can begin practicing July 31, with scrimmages Aug. 5 and classic meets Aug. 12. The regular season will begin Aug. 19 with the championships on Oct. 28.

Cross-country: Cross-country teams can begin practicing July 31 with the championships scheduled for Nov. 4 and 6.

Winter

Soccer: Soccer teams can open practice Oct. 16 with classic games Nov. 2-7 and season openers Jan. 28. Soccer championships will be Feb. 10.

Bowling: Bowling can commence Oct. 16 with the season opening Nov. 10 and running until the championships Feb. 14-16.

Basketball: Basketball practice can also begin Oct. 16 with scrimmages Oct. 28 and classic games Nov. 2-7. The season runs Nov. 9-Feb. 10 with the championship games beginning Feb. 28.

Powerlifting: Lifting can begin Oct. 10 with the playoffs starting Jan. 27 and running through April 14.

Spring

Golf: Golfers can hit the links Jan. 29 with competitions beginning nearly a month later on Feb. 26. Championships will be April 30-May 3.

Tennis: Tennis teams can begin practicing Jan. 29 with matches starting Feb. 26. Tennis championships will be May 7-9.

Track & field: Track practice begins Jan. 29 with meets opening Feb. 26. Track championships will be May 4-5.

Fast-pitch softball: Fast-pitch begins practice Jan. 29 with the regular season running Feb. 26-April 19. Championships will be May 10-12.

Baseball: Baseball will follow along a similar schedule as fast-pitch, but with the playoffs running from April 20 through May 19.

Archery: Archers can begin taking aim Jan. 8. The season will run Feb. 5-March 17, with championships April 3-6.