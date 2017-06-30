Gulfport's Karlos Dillard is brought down by a Biloxi defender at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Nov. 4, 2016. The 2017 football season will begin with classic games on Aug. 17 and run through the championships Dec. 2.
Gulfport's Karlos Dillard is brought down by a Biloxi defender at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Nov. 4, 2016. The 2017 football season will begin with classic games on Aug. 17 and run through the championships Dec. 2. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com file
Gulfport's Karlos Dillard is brought down by a Biloxi defender at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Nov. 4, 2016. The 2017 football season will begin with classic games on Aug. 17 and run through the championships Dec. 2. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

June 30, 2017 2:21 PM

Here are important dates to know for 2017-18 high school athletic calendar

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

We may very well be in vacation mode for the moment but the 2017-18 high school sports schedule is rapidly approaching.

Here are important dates to know to make sure you don’t miss any of this year’s action..

Fall

Volleyball: Volleyball practice begins July 24 with scrimmages on July 29 and classic matches Aug. 4. The regular season will run Aug. 7 to Oct. 17 with the championships Oct. 27-28.

Slow-pitch softball: Slow-pitch practice can open July 24, with scrimmages Aug. 5 and classic games Aug. 11. The season will open the next day and conclude Oct. 3. The slow-pitch championships will be Oct. 21.

Football: Football teams can open practice July 31 this year, with jamborees on Aug. 11. Classic games — that count toward the overall record — will be Aug. 17-18 with the regular season opening Aug. 25. Class 2A-4A open playoffs Nov. 3, with 1A, 5A and 6A beginning the postseason Nov. 10. All six classifications will hold championship games Dec. 1-2.

Swimming: Swimming can begin practicing July 31, with scrimmages Aug. 5 and classic meets Aug. 12. The regular season will begin Aug. 19 with the championships on Oct. 28.

Cross-country: Cross-country teams can begin practicing July 31 with the championships scheduled for Nov. 4 and 6.

Winter

Soccer: Soccer teams can open practice Oct. 16 with classic games Nov. 2-7 and season openers Jan. 28. Soccer championships will be Feb. 10.

Bowling: Bowling can commence Oct. 16 with the season opening Nov. 10 and running until the championships Feb. 14-16.

Basketball: Basketball practice can also begin Oct. 16 with scrimmages Oct. 28 and classic games Nov. 2-7. The season runs Nov. 9-Feb. 10 with the championship games beginning Feb. 28.

Powerlifting: Lifting can begin Oct. 10 with the playoffs starting Jan. 27 and running through April 14.

Spring

Golf: Golfers can hit the links Jan. 29 with competitions beginning nearly a month later on Feb. 26. Championships will be April 30-May 3.

Related stories from Sun Herald

Tennis: Tennis teams can begin practicing Jan. 29 with matches starting Feb. 26. Tennis championships will be May 7-9.

Track & field: Track practice begins Jan. 29 with meets opening Feb. 26. Track championships will be May 4-5.

Fast-pitch softball: Fast-pitch begins practice Jan. 29 with the regular season running Feb. 26-April 19. Championships will be May 10-12.

Baseball: Baseball will follow along a similar schedule as fast-pitch, but with the playoffs running from April 20 through May 19.

Archery: Archers can begin taking aim Jan. 8. The season will run Feb. 5-March 17, with championships April 3-6.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game 1:43

Watch Harrison Central's Bobby Bradley hit 3 homers in one Double-A game
Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves 1:16

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves
Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves 1:07

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves

View More Video

Sports Videos