Familiar face takes over Moss Point football

Moss Point High School is entering a new era for its football program.
Willie Brown’s last day as head coach and athletic director is this Friday with defensive coordinator Eugene Harmon set to take over as interim head coach and athletic director.
Harmon was approved as the new head coach at Moss Point on June 16.
Brown is leaving the Jackson County program to become the defensive coordinator at Hazlehurst, where he won a Class 3A state title as head coach in 2005. At Hazlehurst, he will work under a former player of his when he was an assistant at Alcorn State — Todd McDaniel.
“It’s a family situation where I had to make that move,” Brown said Monday. “Moss Point has been really good to me. I’ve made some friends in the last three years. Leaving the kids is always the hard part.”
Moss Point made the playoffs in each of Brown’s three seasons on the job, but his most memorable moment at the school came in the 2016 season opener when the Tigers upset arch rival Pascagoula 18-13. The win ended a five-game losing streak to the Panthers.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” Brown said. “To be able to (beat Pascagoula), that was good for us as a community. It was good for me. It was our Super Bowl at the time.”
Brown, who has also served as head coach at Lanier, South Pike, Port Gibson and Greenville, had a record of 16-19 during his time at Moss Point. The Tigers had their best season under Brown in 2015, advancing to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs and finishing 7-6.
“I would like to thank Dr. Maggie Griffin for giving me this opportunity to be a coach as well as the board members and also Dr. (Shannon) Vincent. She showed a whole lot of professionalism,” Brown said.
Harmon has head coaching experience after serving in the role at Heidelberg from 2005-10. The team had a record of 17-36.
Harmon has been the defensive coordinator at Moss Point since 2011. He played linebacker at Southern Miss from 1992-95.
