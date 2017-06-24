United States' Brittney Reese waves as she wears the U.S. flag after she won the women's long jump final during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, March 19, 2016, in Portland, Ore. Reese was attempting to claim her 11th national title on Saturday at the USA Track & Field outdoor championships in Sacramento, California.
United States' Brittney Reese waves as she wears the U.S. flag after she won the women's long jump final during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, March 19, 2016, in Portland, Ore. Reese was attempting to claim her 11th national title on Saturday at the USA Track & Field outdoor championships in Sacramento, California. Rick Bowmer AP
United States' Brittney Reese waves as she wears the U.S. flag after she won the women's long jump final during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, March 19, 2016, in Portland, Ore. Reese was attempting to claim her 11th national title on Saturday at the USA Track & Field outdoor championships in Sacramento, California. Rick Bowmer AP

High School Sports

June 24, 2017 5:08 PM

Gulfport’s Brittney Reese places second at nationals

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Gulf Coast track icon Brittney Reese came up just short at claiming her 11th national championship on Saturday.

Competing in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, California, the former Gulfport High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout placed second with a top jump of 22 feet, 10.75 inches. American rival Tianna Bartoletta edged Reese with a top jump of 23 feet, 1.75 inches.

With the second place finish, Reese will head to London later this summer for the World Championships.

Heading into Saturday, Reese held the top jump in the world this year at 23 feet, 4.75 inches.

Last year, Reese set the meet record, jumping 23 feet, 11.75 inches.

Reese’s resume already included Olympic gold and silver medals as well as six world championships.

Reese has been busy this summer. Last month, Reese beat Bartoletta at the Prefontaine Classic.

A Gulfport High graduate, Reese attended MGCCC before competing at Ole Miss, where she was a two-time NCAA champion and five-time SEC champ. Reese still holds Ole Miss indoor and outdoor records in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves 1:07

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves
Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2 2:06

Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2
Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove 3:32

Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove

View More Video

Sports Videos