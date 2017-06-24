Gulfport’s Brittney Reese places second at nationals

Gulf Coast track icon Brittney Reese came up just short at claiming her 11th national championship on Saturday.
Competing in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, California, the former Gulfport High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout placed second with a top jump of 22 feet, 10.75 inches. American rival Tianna Bartoletta edged Reese with a top jump of 23 feet, 1.75 inches.
With the second place finish, Reese will head to London later this summer for the World Championships.
Heading into Saturday, Reese held the top jump in the world this year at 23 feet, 4.75 inches.
Last year, Reese set the meet record, jumping 23 feet, 11.75 inches.
Reese’s resume already included Olympic gold and silver medals as well as six world championships.
Reese has been busy this summer. Last month, Reese beat Bartoletta at the Prefontaine Classic.
A Gulfport High graduate, Reese attended MGCCC before competing at Ole Miss, where she was a two-time NCAA champion and five-time SEC champ. Reese still holds Ole Miss indoor and outdoor records in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
