High School Sports

June 23, 2017 10:47 AM

Dale Brown basketball camp set for June 30-July 2

Sun Herald

The Ninth Annual Dale Brown Basketball Camp will take place June 30-July 2 at Taconi Elementary School Gym in Ocean Springs.

The camp is intended for girls and boys ages 6-16 and the cost for the three-day camp is $80. The camp will run 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.

Activities will include fundamental development, 3-on-3 competition, 5-on-5 competition, a free throw contest, conditioning drills and agility training.

Guest speakers will include Brown and another former NBA player who has yet to be announced.

For more information on the camp, call (404) 998-2412.

Brown, a Pascagoula High School product, played guard at Kentucky.

