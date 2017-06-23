Brittney Reese takes aim at 10th national title

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletic Hall of Famer Brittney Reese guns for another title at this weekend’s USA Track & Field outdoor championships in Sacremento, Calif.
The Gulfport native has won Olympic gold and silver medals and six world championships. She’ll be trying to notch her 10th national title during the long jump finals scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
Reese set the meet record at last year’s championships, jumping 23 feet, 11.75 inches. She leads the world this year, having jumped 23 feet, 4.75 inches last week.
Last month, the former Lady Bulldogs basketball player beat American rival Tianna Bartoletta in the Prefontaine Classic. Bartoletta denied Reese what would have been the first-ever defense of a women’s Olympic long jump gold by less than an inch last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Reese went to Ole Miss after her time in Perkinston, converting to track and field. She was a two-time NCAA champion and five-time SEC champ. She still holds Rebel indoor and outdoor records for high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Reese, who was an NJCAA basketball All-American at Gulf Coast, was elected into the MGCCC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
