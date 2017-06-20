Biloxi’s Bobby Hall set to be inducted into MAC Hall of Fame

Biloxi football coach Bobby Hall is among this year’s inductees into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.
Hall will be joined during Friday’s ceremony by Johnny Hill, Johnny Barfield and Mike Wilkinson. Samuel Louis Washington Sr. will be honored posthumously.
Hall is an accomplished championship football coach who led programs at Raleigh, Amory, Louisville, Wayne County and Madison Central before taking over Biloxi’s program. Hall hails from Baldwyn and received his college degree at Ole Miss before launching his 39-year coaching career. His teams have compiled a record of 307-97 with 22 regional crowns, 12 North State semi-final appearances, two state runner-up finishes, and four state championships. Hall’s Amory Panther teams claimed three state titles in 1994, 1995 and 1998 — all with perfect 15-0 seasons. He also led Louisville to the ’91 state crown. He also coached at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Murray State and with the indoor football Tupelo Fire Ants.
“It’s an honor and I’m grateful,” Hall told the Sun Herald when the class was announced in January. “I’ve coached a lot of great teams over the years. That’s why I’ve been a successful football coach.”
Wilkinson is another inductee with Coast ties. The Hawaii native graduated from Bay High before beginning a 39-year career as an athletic trainer in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Barfield is a Meridian native who led Carthage’s track and field program for three decades.
Hill recently retired from Oxford after a long coaching career that also included stops at Marshall Academy and Tupelo. At OHS and THS, Hill built a record of 252-95 with five district titles, four regional titles, one Class 4A North Half title, three 5A North Half championships and four state runner-up finishes.
Washington was a championship basketball coach at Jefferson County. A Hattiesburg native, Washington was raised in Natchez. Washington also coached at West Bolivar and Rosedale. He guided his teams to 1,001 wins with 497 losses.
Friday’s ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson.
The MAC Coaches Hall of Fame was created in 1973.
