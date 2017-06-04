Moss Point hires two new basketball coaches

Moss Point High School filled its basketball vacancies this week.
Robin Sikes will coach the boys’ squad, Jennie Vance was named the Girls’ coach. They were hired by the school last week.
Sikes and Vance replace Tony Woody, who left to become the new boys basketball coach at Jefferson Davis County. The new school formed through the merger of Bassfield and Prentiss. Woody coached both boys and girls the last three seasons at Moss Point.
Sikes spent the last several years as an assistant at St. Martin, his alma mater. Vance was previously the Girls’ coach at Kemper County High.
Sikes will remain in Jackson County coaching one of the state’s most storied basketball programs. The Tigers’ basketball legacy includes Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Litterial Green, Melvin Booker, Markus Cox, David Booker and Kenny Hooks. Moss Point’s Gymnasium is named after former coach Arthur Haynes.
“I prayed about this opportunity,” Sikes said. “It’s a dream come true for me. Moss Point has a lot of basketball history. It’s more than basketball. I have an opportunity to mold and shape players.”
The 6-foot-8 Sikes earned Sun Herald All-South Mississippi basketball honors as a senior in 2007, averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds a game. He signed with North Carolina-Wilmington.
Vance was previously Kemper County’s coach, going 33-38 in three seasons. She is also a former Choctaw Central High girls coach in the mid-2000’s.
“I wanted to coach at a bigger school,” Vance said. “I have family on the Coast. What attracted me to Moss Point is they have a lot of young players.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320
