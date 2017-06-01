Coast's Terrell Buckley included on latest College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Pascagoula High star Terrell Buckley is back on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The ballot is certainly crowded with 75 players and six coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision joining 98 players and another 31 coaches from divisional ranks, the National Football Foundation announced Thursday.
“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.19 million people have played college football and only 987 players have been inducted,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of only 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. So being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to ever have played the game, and we are extremely proud to announce their names. We look forward to revealing the 2018 Class prior to the CFP National Championship in Atlanta, the esteemed home of the College Football Hall of Fame.”
The ballot was mailed to more than 12,000 NFF members plus current Hall of Fame members.
Members of the 2018 Class will be announced Jan. 8 2018 in Atlanta, with an induction ceremony set for the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4, 2018.
Buckley starred at Florida State before moving on to the NFL ranks. He later joined the coaching ranks and currently serves as secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at Mississippi State.
At FSU, Buckley was a unanimous first team All-America selection and won the Thorpe Award in 1991 when he led the nation in interceptions (12) and return yards (501). He’s also the Seminoles’ all-time leader in career interceptions (21).
After being selected fifth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Buckley went on to play for Miami, Denver, New England and both the New York Jets and Giants.
Prior to making it big in college and pro football, Buckley was a big deal in South Mississippi. He was a member of Pascagoula’s 1987 state championship team. He intercepted 13 passes as a junior that season.
The long list of College Football Hall of Fame candidates has several other Mississippi ties, including Ole Miss linebacker Patrick Willis, former Mississippi State athlete and Memphis coach Billy Jack Murphy, Mississippi Valley State defensive back Ashley Ambrose, MVSU line backer Vincent Brown, MVSU quarterback Parnell Dickinson and MVSU receiver Bob Gaddis.
