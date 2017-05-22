Former Gulfport standout and current Tulane outfielder Grant Brown was named to the All-American Athletic Conference second team on Monday.
Former Gulfport standout and current Tulane outfielder Grant Brown was named to the All-American Athletic Conference second team on Monday. Courtesy Tulane athletics
Former Gulfport standout and current Tulane outfielder Grant Brown was named to the All-American Athletic Conference second team on Monday. Courtesy Tulane athletics

High School Sports

May 22, 2017 3:19 PM

Gulfport’s Grant Brown represents Tulane on all-conference team

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Former Gulfport Admiral Grant Brown was named to the American Athletic Conference’s second team on Monday.

Despite battling injuries early in the year, Brown has had an impressive redshirt junior season for the Green Wave. He’s hitting .322 with seven home runs, 16 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and three stolen bases with a .410 on-base percentage.

He also leads Tulane against AAC opponents with a .383 batting average.

Brown will put his 17-game hitting streak on the line Tuesday when the Green Wave play South Florida in their AAC Championship opener at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2

Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2 2:06

Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2
Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove 3:32

Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove
Gulfport defeats Oak Grove, heads to state championship 2:08

Gulfport defeats Oak Grove, heads to state championship

View More Video

Sports Videos