Gulfport’s Grant Brown represents Tulane on all-conference team

Former Gulfport Admiral Grant Brown was named to the American Athletic Conference’s second team on Monday.
Despite battling injuries early in the year, Brown has had an impressive redshirt junior season for the Green Wave. He’s hitting .322 with seven home runs, 16 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and three stolen bases with a .410 on-base percentage.
He also leads Tulane against AAC opponents with a .383 batting average.
Brown will put his 17-game hitting streak on the line Tuesday when the Green Wave play South Florida in their AAC Championship opener at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
