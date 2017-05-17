Gulfport-Tupelo ends in walk-off fashion in Game 1

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:32 Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove Pause 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 0:51 Tupelo tops Gulfport in Game 1 1:52 Gulfport police officer tries to rescue injured kitten 2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tupelo beat Gulfport 2-1 in eight innings in Game 1 of the 6A title series in Pearl. pmagee@sunherald.com

Tupelo beat Gulfport 2-1 in eight innings in Game 1 of the 6A title series in Pearl. pmagee@sunherald.com