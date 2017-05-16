East Central football star picks up 1st D1 offer

One of the Coast's top tight ends got his first Division I offer on Tuesday.
East Central rising senior Brad Cumbest received an offer from Nicholls receivers coach Sean Murphy.
Several programs in the region been keeping in touch with Cumbest, but he didn't see the Nicholls offer coming.
“I was actually pretty shocked,” the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Cumbest said.
Cumbest operates in a run-heavy offense, but he managed to catch 30 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns last season. East Central completed only 39 passes all season.
Cumbest said Tuesday that he's also been hearing from Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Cumbest plans to attend summer camps at Louisiana Tech, USM, South Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
“I've got six or seven back to back,” Cumbest said. “I'm going to be on the road.”
Cumbest knows what he has to prove to coaches this summer to get more offers coming his way.
“I think I have to run more routes,” he said. “Every coach I talk to said they need to see me in their camp so they can see me run more routes.”
Cumbest also plans to bulk up ahead of his senior season. His ultimate goal is to get up to 250 pounds and he wants to be at least 240 for the 2017 campaign.
