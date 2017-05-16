Gulfport Admirals advances to the Class 6A championship

The Gulfport Admirals start their celebration after defeating Oak Grove, Monday.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport shortstop Gabe Lacy goes side arm to get Oak Grove's Cody Palmer to duck low as he turns a double play.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Jamie McMahon fist bumps Castor Lee after he hit a solo home run against Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Castor Lee receives congratulations from his Gulfport teammates after hitting a homer against Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Gabe Lacy rounds third on the way to home against Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Jamie McMahon fist bumps Castor Lee after he hit a solo home run against Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport shortstop Gabe Lacy dives for a fly ball to shallow left field during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport third baseman Patrick Nelm is late with the tag as Oak Grove's Mack Pickering is safe.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport shortstop Gabe Lacy watches the ball bounce away from him as Jacob Robert runs to get the ball back to the infield during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Deanna and Brett Favre were on hand to watch the Gulfport - Oak Grove game.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Gabe Lacy throws up his arms as he slides to second against Oak Grove. Lacy was pulled safe on the play.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
The ball goes past Gabe Lacy as he throws up his arm during his slide to second.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport shortstop Gabe Lacy throws to first after field a ground ball during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Fans cheer for Gabe Lacy from the right field bleachers during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A Gulfport fan and Oak Grove's Zach Dearman watch Castor Lee's solo home run leave the park.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport shortstop Gabe Lacy throws to first after fielding a ground ball during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Oak Grove center fielder John Rhys Plumlee catches a flyable to the track during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Admiral left fielder Jacob Roberts catches a fly ball during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Admiral left fielder Jacob Roberts chases down a ball hit to the wall during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Blake Johnson help to shut down Oak Grove to send the Admirals to the state championship against Tupelo.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Oak Grove's Zach Dearman walks away from the outfield wall as a Gulfport fan celebrates Castor Lee's solo home run.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Oak Grove second baseman Tanner Slay tries to turn two after forcing Gulfport's Dylan Ladner.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport left fielder Jacob Roberts catches a fly ball to the wall during game between Gulfport and Oak Grove.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
The Gulfport baseball team and fans celebrate their victory over Oak Grove, sending the Admirals to the state championship against Tupelo.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com