Hayden Dunhurst wins honor after powering PRC past Hattiesburg

Pearl River Central’s Hayden Dunhurst picked the perfect time to have an 11-game hitting streak.
The Ole Miss commit and PRC catcher helped power the Blue Devils past Hattiesburg in the Class 5A South State series last week, earning himself the Sun Herald’s Boys Player of the Week honor.
In PRC’s three-game series against the Tigers, Dunhurst was 4-for-8. He sent two of those hits over the wall for three-run homers. He also recorded six runs scored, six RBIs, a double and four walks.
Only a sophomore, Dunhurst has drastically improved his batting average during the season. Heading into this week’s 5A Championship series against Oxford, Dunhurst is hitting .301 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs. He also has a .438 on-base percentage and .654 slugging percentage.
