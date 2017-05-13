PRC hammers Hattiesburg to force decisive third game

Pearl River had three big innings to even its 5A South State title series against Hattiesburg, winning 12-2 on Friday night.
The Blue Devils had three-run first inning, a six-run fourth and a three-run fifth to end the game.
Game 3 is 7 p.m. Saturday night at Smokie Harrington Park, with the winner earning a berth in the 5A State championship series.
PRC started the bottom of the first inning with a single by Tristan Schlottman, a double by Austen Izzio and a walk for Hayden Dunhurst. Schlottman scored on a wild pitch, Eli Lee's RBI single and Dunhurst scored on Josh Kennedy's groundout for the three runs.
In the fourth, PRC had one hit while the Hattiesburg defense committed four errors. A sacrifice fly by Izzio, and Caleb Tynes was the only other PRC batter to pick up RBI with his single up the middle that scored two runs.
Dunhurst’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game. Winning pitcher was Hayden LeBeau, who went five innings with five strikeouts.
PRC is coached by Neil Walther.
Comments