May 12, 2017 2:39 PM

Weather postpones Game 2 of 6A South State baseball series

By Patrick Ochs

Gulfport and Oak Grove will have to wait a day to play Game 2 of the Class 6A South State baseball series.

Friday night’s game was postponed until Saturday due to weather in the area. First pitch is 7 p.m.

If the Warriors (28-5) are able to even the best-of-three series, Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. Monday at GHS.

Junior right-hander Patrick Nelms (7-1, 1.57 ERA) will take the next start for Gulfport. Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle told the Sun Herald on Thursday he was leaning toward throwing senior Jordan Coursey (7-1, 2.70) in Game 2.

The Admirals (31-3) used a six-run sixth Thursday to power to a 7-3 victory.

