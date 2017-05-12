Weather postpones Game 2 of 6A South State baseball series

Gulfport and Oak Grove will have to wait a day to play Game 2 of the Class 6A South State baseball series.

Friday night’s game was postponed until Saturday due to weather in the area. First pitch is 7 p.m.

If the Warriors (28-5) are able to even the best-of-three series, Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. Monday at GHS.

Junior right-hander Patrick Nelms (7-1, 1.57 ERA) will take the next start for Gulfport. Oak Grove coach Chris McCardle told the Sun Herald on Thursday he was leaning toward throwing senior Jordan Coursey (7-1, 2.70) in Game 2.

The Admirals (31-3) used a six-run sixth Thursday to power to a 7-3 victory.