CCA sends basketball standout to college level

Christian Collegiate Academy’s Jill Peterman has accepted an academic scholarship to Mississippi College, where she’ll also play basketball.
Peterman was a standout at CCA in volleyball, softball and basketball. During her prep basketball career, Peterman averaged 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. She’s also a three-time All-MAIS first teamer and was chosen as the district MVP this season.
Peterman has maintained a 4.0 grade point average.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
