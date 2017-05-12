High School Sports

May 12, 2017 11:12 AM

CCA sends basketball standout to college level

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Christian Collegiate Academy’s Jill Peterman has accepted an academic scholarship to Mississippi College, where she’ll also play basketball.

Peterman was a standout at CCA in volleyball, softball and basketball. During her prep basketball career, Peterman averaged 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. She’s also a three-time All-MAIS first teamer and was chosen as the district MVP this season.

Peterman has maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport, Oak Grove play first game in 6A South State playoff

Gulfport, Oak Grove play first game in 6A South State playoff 1:05

Gulfport, Oak Grove play first game in 6A South State playoff
Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 1:09

Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1
Watch Brandon stun Harrison Central in 6A South State opener 0:46

Watch Brandon stun Harrison Central in 6A South State opener

View More Video

Sports Videos