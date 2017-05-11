Tupelo stuns Harrison Central in 6A opener

If Harrison Central is to win a fourth straight MHSAA 6A softball championship, the Red Rebelettes will have to come from behind for the second straight series.
Tupelo pounded out 13 hits Thursday for a 10-6 victory in the best-of three series opener.
“We did not come to play,” was coach Jimmy Parker’s blunt assessment of the Red Rebelettes’ performance. “We were dead before the game. We didn’t play very good defense at all.”
Harrison Central has a history of coming from behind. The Red Rebelettes won the first of three straight titles in 2014 after dropping the opener to Madison Central and they beat Brandon in last week’s South State final with 11-1 and 4-1 victories on the road after dropping the opener 2-1.
“We can come back and win, but we are going to have to have a better effort,” Parker said. “I think we are going to come out with a different attitude tomorrow.”
Game 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tupelo jumped out to a quick lead when Lauren Knight led off with a single and winning pitcher Ivy Watts followed with a home run. Harrison Central pulled within a run twice at 2-1 and 4-3, but could never catch up.
Tupelo took its biggest lead of the game at 10-3 after scoring four unearned runs in the sixth.
Kayla Cade had a homer and double and Zharia Richardson had a roundtripper for Harrison Central (29-5). Knight led Tupelo (25-9) with a home run and two singles.
“We’re swinging the bats real well right now,” Tupelo coach Dana Rhea said. “There’s still two games to be played. We know that.”
Kristen Cade took the loss, allowing eight runs, five earned, on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Juli Evans finished up.
Comments