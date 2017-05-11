High School Sports

May 11, 2017 10:48 AM

Bay High, OLA students will play on college level

By James Jones

Our Lady Academy and Bay High each had a student sign athletic scholarships this week.

OLA volleyball standout Mary Rimmer signed with Point University, a NAIA school based in West Point, Ga.

Bay High pitcher Gage Kiser signed with Southwest Community College.

Rimmer made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi volleyball team and helped the Lady Crescents win three straight championships.

“I am very excited for Mary to have the opportunity to continue to play volleyball in college,” OLA coach Mike Meyers said. “I know she will do very well. Point University is getting a very good volleyball player, but, also, a wonderful young lady.”

