See who made the Coast’s all-star baseball classic

Rosters have been announced for the South Mississippi All-Star Classic, hosted annually at West Harrison.
The futures game is set for 6 p.m. May 24, with the seniors game on May 30 at 6 p.m. Both games are nine innings. Tickets are $5 at the gate.
Players selected in the state-wide Crossroads All-Star Game are not eligible to play in the Coast’s showcase.
Futures
Members of the East futures team are: Resurrections’ Ty Tingle and Patrick Lee; Pascagoula’s Austin Beech; Moss Point’s Devonta Miller; Gautier’s Ian mcVeay; Vancleave’s Hayden Robb, Colton Hipp, Justin Stokes and Bailee Hendon; St. Martin’s Dakoda Groue; Ocean Springs’ Britt McKay and Garrett Watson; East Central’s Louis Morgan, Dawson Hall and Brad Cumbest; Stone’s Miles Allison; D’Iberville’s Trey Forsythe and Hunter White; and St. Patrick’s Robert Starks and Aaron Broadus. Stone’s Joel Bowman and St. Patrick’s Eddie Burger are the coaches.
Members of the West futures team are: Gulfport’s Blake Johnson, Patrick Nelms and Gabe Lacy; Hancock’s Landon Jordan; St. Stanislaus’s Sonny Valentine; Pass Christian’s Nathan Weatherly; Harrison Central’s D’Artagnan Hawthorne, Brett Hughes and Dillon Morgan; Picayune’s Shaun Anderson; Long Beach’s Austin Allen and Scotty Spears; Biloxi’s Gabe Garza and Tucker Thomas; Pearl River Central’s Eli Lee and Tristan Schlottman; Bay’s Addison Goscinski; and West Harrison’s Kasey Donaldson. Biloxi’s staff will coach the team.
Seniors
Members of the East seniors team are: Resurrection’s Wesley McClain; Moss Point’s Lanas Torrey; Gautier’s Deandre Torrey, Luke Bright and B.B. Black; George County’s Fisher Ray and Chance Shepherd; Pascagoula’s Boomer Maurin and Alden Davis; Vancleave’s Trevor Davis and Clay Whitt; Ocean Springs’ Austin Cates; D’Iberville’s Nathan Yennie, Justin Husley and Chris Thompson; Stone’s Preston Stringer, Ashton Hickman and Truitt Smith; and St. Patrick’s Josh Wood. Resurrection’s Lee Tingle and Aron Frederic will coach.
Members of the West seniors team are: Gulfport’s Dillon Brown and Max Barnes; Hancock’s Cameron Necaise and Mathen Bourgeois; Harrison Central’s Logan Virgilio and Cody Palmer; Bay’s Gage Kiser and Dillan Folse; Pearl River Central’s Cade Lee; Pass Christian’s V.J. Swanier and Chris Piernas; Biloxi’s Steven Vanderlei; St. Stanislaus’ Brendan Logan and Nick Hertz; Long Beach’s Clayton Maxwell, Darren Cook and Dylan Bursell; and West Harrison’s Cade Simon. Gulfport’s Zac Haarala and Anthony VanCourt will coach.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments