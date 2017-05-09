High School Sports

May 09, 2017 12:59 PM

Gulfport’s Jahshire Hardnett is headed back to D-I

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Jahshire Hardnett’s basketball odyssey has taken him to Provo, Utah.

The former Gulfport Admiral signed with BYU on Tuesday, marking his fifth school in as many seasons.

Fresh off leading the Admirals to a state championship, Hardnett opted to transfer to Arlington Country Day School in Florida in search of big-time basketball offers before ultimately returning to the Coast to finish his high school education. Hardnett ended up signing with Fordham but was redshirted and transferred to Chipola College.

Back in Florida on the junior college level, Hardnett shined. At 5-foot-11, 187 pounds, Hardnett led the Indians to a 22-8 record by averaging 15.3 points per game along with 3.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. His performance was good enough to earn Hardnett the Panhandle Conference’s Freshman of the Year honor.

Hardnett averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals as a junior during the Admirals’ championship run. He averaged 13 points and five rebounds at ACD.

Hardnett will be a redshirt sophomore for the 2017-18 season at BYU and have three years of eligibility.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1

Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 1:09

Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1
Watch Brandon stun Harrison Central in 6A South State opener 0:46

Watch Brandon stun Harrison Central in 6A South State opener
New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 1:39

New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training

View More Video

Sports Videos