Alaziah Turner had an unforgettable performance at Friday’s Class 5A state track and field championship meet.

For her efforts, Turner is the latest Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week.

The West Harrison sophomore won the 400-meter dash and placed second in the 200m dash. She was also the lead leg in the 4x200 relay that took third and the 4x400 relay which won first.

Overall, Turner accounted for 34 points as she helped lead West Harrison to the 5A co-championship with Oxford.