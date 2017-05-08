Ocean Springs tennis can’t strike back against Madison Central

Ocean Springs’ bid to regain the Class 6A tennis title came up just short Monday.
Facing familiar foe Madison Central, the Jaguars got the best of the Greyhounds, winning 4-3.
The two teams were tied going into the final point at Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson, with Madison Central claiming a 10-8 win in the third-set tiebreak of the No. 1 girls doubles match to repeat as 6A champions.
“In the end it was a very even match. We won the three courts we expected to win and they probably won the three they expected as well,” OSHS coach Ryan Joiner said. “It’s just the little details in the end that make the difference. We just came up a little short in the end.
“The kids are disappointed but they understand we had a chance.”
Here are the results from Monday:
▪ Boys singles: Madison Central’s Nik Elenkov defeated Adam St. Amant 6-1, 6-3
▪ Girls singles: Madison Central’s Megan Humphreys defeated Caroline Hudson 6-4, 3-6, 10-5
▪ Mixed doubles: Madison Central’s Walker Ellis and Ann Cabot Stockett defeated Cole Wagoner and Anna Hudson 6-2, 6-4
▪ No. 1 boys doubles: Ocean Springs’ Slay Wagoner and Will Evans defeated Tim Seago and Bryant Buteau 6-2, 6-3
▪ No. 2 boys doubles: Ocean Springs’ Michael Phillips and Beck Guidry defeated Nathan Yin and Burke Estes 6-2, 6-2
▪ No. 1 girls doubles: Madison Central Dailee Ellis and Sarah Whitehad defeated Sidney St. Amant and Meghan Nguyen, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-8
▪ No. 2 girls doubles: Ocean Springs' Sophie St. Amant and Abby Chapman defeated Emme Liles Katherine Fritts 6-1, 1-6, 11-9
While Monday’s result certainly stings, Joiner said he’s proud of how the Greyhounds performed in his first year as head coach.
“It was a hugely successful season,” he said. “At Ocean Springs we expect to win state championships, but in the end, getting there is tougher than winning it.
“I think we learned a lot about each other this year. I think we can only go up from here.”
More ahead
The Greyhounds won’t return to the Coast empty handed. The individual tournament, which opened Monday and will run through Wednesday, includes the maximum 12 Greyhounds.
Ocean Springs’ participants are: Adam St. Amant in boys singles; Caroline Hudson in girls singles; Beck Guidry and Michael Phillips plus Will Evans and Slay Wagoner in boys doubles; Abby Chapman and Sophie St. Amant plus Meghan Nguyen and Isabella Rubenstein in girls doubles, and Anna Hudson and Cole Wagoner in mixed doubles.
Oxford tops Stone
Stone stumbled against powerhouse Oxford for the seventh consecutive year. The Chargers pulled out a 7-0 victory over the Tomcats at FNC Park in Oxford.
Here are the results:
▪ Boys singles: Oxford’s Bo Nash defeated Stone’s Nick Alexander 6-0, 6-0
▪ Girls singles: Oxford’s Grace Ann Jones defeated Stone’s Anna Stringer 6-0, 6-0
▪ Mixed doubles: Oxford’s Ryan Mounce and Hailey Lowery defeated Stone’s He Feng Ou and Lainey Cunningham 6-0, 6-1
▪ No. 1 boys doubles: Oxford’s Max Mouney and Gordon Whitwell defeated Stone’s Trey Wegner and Will Ladner 6-0, 6-1
▪ No. 2 boys doubles: Oxford’s Chris Le and Eli Abel defeated Stone’s Orren Ladner and Kyle Bond 6-1, 6-1
▪ No. 1 girls doubles: Oxford’s Amanda Lowery and Anne Hardy defeated Stone’s Koda Shaw and Noelle King 6-1, 6-1
▪ No. 2 girls doubles: Oxford’s Claire Stevens and Olivia Williams defeated Stone’s Kaylen Bond and Emily Luke 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 11-9
