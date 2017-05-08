Biloxi senior picks up Sun Herald honor after state title win

Biloxi High School senior Da’Shaun Morgan capped off an impressive season for the Indians’ track & field team on Saturday in the Class 6A state track meet in Pearl.

Morgan is this week’s Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week after he claimed the Class 6A state title in the triple-jump with a jump of 46-3 ½. He also finished in second place in the long jump.

The Biloxi boys team finished fourth overall, the best finish since the Indians won back-to-back state titles in the early 1970’s.

Michael Reese is the head coach for the Biloxi boys.