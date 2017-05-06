Harrison Central, Brandon need extra innings to determine 6A title berth

Another year, another trip to the Class 6A state championship for Harrison Central. But this one needed two wins and some extra drama.
The Red Rebelettes raced past Brandon 11-1 in Game 2 and held off the Lady Bulldogs 4-1 in eight innings, advancing to the Fast Pitch Softball Class 6A state championship.
Harrison Central (30-4) will face Tupelo for the Class 6A state title next week at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland. The Red Rebelettes are seeking their fourth straight 6A state title.
“The goal going into the eighth inning was scoring more than one run and we did that,” said Harrison Central coach Jerry Parker. “I cannot be proud of our defense and pitcher Kristin Cade did a outstanding job.”
With one out in the top of the eighth inning, Zharia Richardson hit a 2-run double down left field line that gave Harrison Central a 3-1 lead. Kayla Case followed with a RBI single to left center, extending the lead to 4-1.
“I just wanted to come through for my team,” Richardson said. “We’ve battled back before and I couldn’t be more prouder of this team.”
Kristin Cade got the win on the mound for Harrison Central in both games.
Cade got out of a big jam in the bottom of sixth when Brandon had bases loaded with no outs and Cade got a double play and a strikeout to survive.
“My curve ball was working on the outside corner and I knew my defense would make plays,” Cade said. “I trust this team no matter the situation and now we get play for a state championship again.”
Richardson and Amari Ramsey had two hits each to lead Harrison Central offensively.
“Timely hitting and great defense got us through this one and that’s what you need,” Parker said. “I don’t know much about Tupelo, so we will be doing homework on them for the next few days to get ready.”
